NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is on the scene of a serious car crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the crash happened at 12:32 p.m. between 1st View Street and Maple Avenue. Lanes on 1st View are closed between Orange Avenue and Maple Avenue.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.