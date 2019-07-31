Norfolk Police searching for women accused of hitting deputy with car

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk need help from the community to find two women accused of hitting a deputy with a car.

They’re trying to find Zaakirah R. Sherwood-Brown and Amira K. McMurren.

According to police, on June 2nd two deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office were working off-duty at a Walmart on N. Military Hwy. when they saw the women shoplifting.

Police say the deputies tried to stop them as they were driving away from the store, but the women drove their car toward one of the deputies, hitting her.

The deputies were not seriously injured.

Both Sherwood-Brown and McMurren are now wanted on charges of assault and battery on LEO and conspiracy.

If you know where they are, you can give a tip anonymously through Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.