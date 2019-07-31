Missouri police believe woman was killed, put in a suitcase and tossed on the side of the road

Police in Missouri have launched a homicide investigation after a woman’s body was found along the side of a road Monday.

A bicyclist discovered the body, which was found with a suitcase, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Police believe the woman’s body was put into the suitcase and then dumped on the steep hillside along the highway.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The amount of time the woman’s body was outside and exposed to the elements has hindered her identification, the release said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center at 417-223-4318 and ask for an investigator.

