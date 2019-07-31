Illinois man accused of killing 74-year-old mom with sword, putting body in trash for pickup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill — An Illinois man is believed to have stabbed his 74-year-old mother to death with a sword Sunday evening, police say.

David Krystyniak, 47, of Park Ridge, is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge.

A police officer and a social worker discovered the body of Judith Krystyniak at the home she shared with her son in the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue on Monday during a routine patrol, Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kaminski said Wednesday.

They were driving in the area at about 7:30 a.m. Monday morning when they noticed debris in the driveway of the home that looked out of place. They knocked on the door, and there was no answer.

They returned to the home at about noon, and David came out of the house to speak with them. Kaminski said he was friendly and cooperative, even inviting them into the home, but David appeared to be having "erratic thoughts."

"Once inside the house the police officer noticed a sword and a hammer," Kaminski said. "He immediately secured those weapons. They also noticed the house was in a disarray state."

The police officer asked if they could see his mother, and David agreed. They searched several rooms but couldn't find her. Among the debris at the home, the officer and social worker saw a large residential trash can.

"Then the police officer noticed what he believed to be a hand sticking out of (the) large container; he also noticed blood in the area," Kaminski said.

Police believe Judith Krystyniak was killed sometime Sunday night. She died of multiple stab wounds to the chest, which they believe were made with a two-foot sword recovered at the scene.

"David then tried to conceal the death by placing his mother in the garbage can, and we believe the he was planning to place the garbage can by the curbside for pickup of trash that Monday," Kaminski said.

Police were uncertain as to the motive in the case.

David Krystyniak’s next court date is Aug. 14.