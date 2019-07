Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - New research, sponsored by Hasbro, from Boston Children's Hospital has linked certain types of play with positive developmental outcomes such as school readiness, social behaviors and executive functioning.

Dr. Michael Rich, associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, shares some of the findings from this research and discusses how to incorporate positive play into your child's daily activities.

For more information visit cmch.tv/moreplaytoday/.