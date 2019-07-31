Harlem Globetrotters player donates autographed basketballs to local children’s foundation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – It was slam dunk for some local youngsters.

Corey “Thunder” Law, a member of the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, who is from Chesapeake (Deep Creek. High School), Virginia, donated more than 30 autographed basketballs to the Green-Hope Foundation, Inc. at Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth Monday.

The Green Hope Foundation CEO and Founder, Deshaune “Wild Thang” Green, received the generous donation of basketballs and support from his childhood friend “Thunder” Law, the Harlem Globetrotters & their sponsor Baden Sports.

On August 10th, The Green Hope Foundation will host its inaugural sports development camp from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wilson High School. The Hoop-4-Hope Basketball Skill Development Clinic is a free, community-based event opened to the public (ages 5-14).

The purpose of the event is to intentionally and strategically teach and develop well-rounded children through the sport of basketball. Each participant will be encouraged to have fun, meet new lifelong friends all while enhancing their confidence and building their communication, teamwork and sportsmanship skills. The participants are provided with camp T-shirts, lunches, wristbands, and all the equipment needed to practice and play basketball.

Law, who currently owns several Guinness World Records, led South Hampton Roads group AAA in scoring in back-to-back seasons at Deep Creek High School before playing collegiately at High Point University following a senior season in which he was voted 2008 All-Tidewater Player of the Year, Southeastern District Player of the Year and first team All-State. He became a larger figure on the Globetrotters’ radar when he competed in the 2013 college slam dunk championship by beating out 15 other athletes to become the annual Dark Horse Dunker. He was selected by the Globetrotters in their seventh annual player draft in June 2013, beginning his journey to becoming a Globetrotter.