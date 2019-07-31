× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered strong to severe storms this evening

A cold front will slowly approach from the northwest and will stick around through the weekend. Storms are popping up across the area this evening. Expect scattered showers and storms through tonight. Most of the area is under a level 1 for severe weather. This means an isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. It will be another warm night with lows in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the month of August. August is actually are wettest month of the year with 5.52″ of rain normal for the entire month. There will be a 30 percent chance for showers and storms on Thursday. It will be warm and humid once again with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Better chances for storms to end the work week. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 80s.

The stormy weather will carry into the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave near Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This disturbance is forecast to move NW to north at about 10 mph during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and Florida. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend when the disturbance moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas and then turns NE over the western Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

We are watching a tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, a few hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves west at about 15 mph. Upper-level winds are forecast to gradually become more conducive and a tropical depression could form over the weekend several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.