First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move out overnight, more on tap Thursday afternoon

Strong storms will continue to move out overnight. It will be another warm night with lows in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the month of August. August is actually are wettest month of the year with 5.52″ of rain normal for the entire month. There will be a 30 percent chance for showers and storms on Thursday. It will be warm and humid once again with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The morning is looking dry with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. We are giving it a 30 percent chance.

A 50/50 shot for showers and storms chances to end the work week. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 80s.

The stormy weather will carry into the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of disturbed weather stretching from central and eastern Cuba northward to the central and southeastern Bahamas. It is forecast to move northwestward tonight and Thursday, and then move northward on across Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Friday. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development over the weekend while the system turns and accelerates northeastward off the southeastern U.S. coast

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

We are watching a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions are not expected to be conducive for significant development of this disturbance during the next couple of days while it moves westward at about 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. However, conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development over the weekend, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (70%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

