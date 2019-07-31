Elizabeth City Police Department to host “Stuff the Patrol Car”

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department, in partnership with Elizabeth City State University and local businesses, wants to “Stuff the Patrol Car” with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The department says they’re accepting school supplies now through August 24.

“Stuff the Patrol Car” school supply donations can be dropped off at collection bins located at Roses, OfficeMax, Brookdale Senior Living and the Elizabeth City Police Department, located in the Elizabeth City Public Safety Administration Building, 305 E Main Street.

The supplies collected will be distributed to students on August 25, during the City of Elizabeth City Back to School Bash hosted by Viking Radio Station WRVSFM 89.9 at the R.L. Vaugh Center, 1704 Weeksville Road.

The public is asked to participate and show support for local youth and education.

For more information about the “Stuff the Patrol Car” contact Officer Goodwin at (252)-621-7086 and for more information on the Back to School Bash contact Melba Smith Director/General Manager WRVS at (252)-335-3985.