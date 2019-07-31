Biden faces attacks from all sides on debate stage

The Democratic candidates ganged up on former Vice President Joe Biden as the second presidential debate turned to immigration on Wednesday night, leaving Biden taking shots from all sides while defending his record.

When the debate shifted to immigration, it was former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro who criticized Biden’s record during the Obama administration, and sought to turn it into an argument that it is time for new leadership.

Moderators noted that 800,000 immigrants were deported during the first two years of the Obama administration, and asked the former vice president whether those deportations would continue if he was president. Biden said they would not, and went on to note that he and Castro had been in many meetings together when he never raised his current position about opening the borders.

“We sat together in many meetings, I never heard him talk about any of this when he was the secretary,” Biden said.

“It looks like one of us has learned from the lessons of the past and one of us hasn’t,” Castro snapped back.

Castro later said, “There’s still going to be consequences if somebody crosses the border. It’s a civil action. Also we have 654 miles of fencing. We have thousands of personnel at the border. We have planes, we have boats, helicopters, we have security cameras. … We need to have some guts on this issue.”

Biden defended his record noting that had pushed to send $750 million for Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras so that people there could “change the circumstance” of “why people fled in the first place.”

“We’re in a circumstance where if you say you can just cross the border, what do you say to all of those people around the world who want the want the same thing to come to the United States and make the case, that they have to wait in line,” Biden said. “The fact of the matter is… if you cross the border illegally, you should be able to be sent back. It’s a crime.”

Calling for unity, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker made a forceful argument for immigration offenses to be civil penalties instead of criminal penalties.

“We are playing into Republican hands who have a very different view and are trying to divide us against each other. I’m listening to the language of my colleagues,” Booker said. “No, Mr. Vice President, we are not going to let people cross the border. An unlawful crossing is an unlawful crossing. If you do in the civil courts or the criminal courts, the criminal courts is giving Donald Trump the ability to violate the human rights of people coming to our country. They’re human rights.”

Later, Booker went after Biden on criminal justice as well — “If you want to compare records and I’m shocked that you do, I am happy to do that” — by saying Biden didn’t know what he was talking about when the former vice president went after Booker’s history as mayor.

“There’s a saying in my community that you’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor. You need to come to the city and see the reforms we put in place,” Booker said.

A few moments later, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio used his time to ask the former vice president to explain what he had done to stop the deportations during the time that Biden was Obama’s vice president.

“I asked the vice president if he used his power to stop those deportations,” de Blasio asked. “If you want to be president of the United States, you need to be able to answer the tough questions. I guarantee you, if you’re debating Donald Trump, he’s not going to let you off the hook. Did you say those deportations were a good idea or did you go to the President and say, ‘This is a mistake, we shouldn’t do it.’ Which one?”

It was a question Biden wouldn’t answer, citing his private conversations with Obama.

Biden under the microscope

Biden knew he would be a target early on in the debate.

“Go easy on me, kid,” he said to Harris as they greeted one another at center stage.

Whether it was a warning shot or simply one of those folksy Biden phrases, it was a signal that he would not be blindsided again the way he was in the first debate when Harris dispatched a fierce attack on his record opposing busing to desegregate schools decades ago. In that exchange, he appeared totally unprepared and caught off-guard. It led many voters to question whether he would be ready to go toe-to-toe against Trump, but his friends and advisers said it was much needed wake-up call.

But Wednesday night in Detroit he sought to write a different narrative. In his opening statement, he noted that Democrats were “expecting some engagement here.”

“I expect we’ll get it,” he said, before turning his attention to Trump.

“Mr. President, this is America,” Biden said, alluding to the diversity of the Democratic field on stage. “We are stronger and great because of this diversity, Mr. President, not in spite of it, Mr. President. So Mr. President, let’s get something straight. We love it. We are not leaving it. We are here to stay and we’re certainly not going to leave it to you.”

The stage showed off the diversity of the Democratic field and also the generational differences among the candidates. California Sen. Kamala Harris and Booker, for example, have argued for a new generation of leaders who better reflect the diversity of the Democratic Party.

Also on the stage on Wednesday were Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Castro, de Blasio, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and businessman Andrew Yang.

Fiery debate over the future of health insurance

Immediately, Harris and Biden began to spar over the differences in their health care plans. While Biden would expand Obamacare with the goal of universal coverage but not force Americans to give up their private health insurance, Harris’ plan would phase in “Medicare for All” and phase out private insurance over 10 years.

“The senator has had several plans so far, and anytime someone tells you you’re going to get something good in 10 years, you should wonder why it takes 10 years,” Biden said, alluding to Harris’ plan. “If you notice, there is no talk that the plan in 10 years will cost $3 trillion. You will lose your employer-based insurance and in fact, you know, this is the single most important issue facing the public. (To) be very blunt and to be very straightforward, you can’t beat President Trump with double talk on this plan.”

Harris replied that Biden’s description of her plan was “simply inaccurate.”

“The reality is our plan will bring health care to all Americans under a Medicare for All system,” the California senator said. “Our plan will allow people to start signing up on the first day, babies will be born into our plan and right now 4 million babies, almost, are born every day — or every year in America. Under our plan we will ensure everyone has access to health care. Your plan, by contrast, leaves out almost 10 million Americans.”

Over and over again — even when responding to criticism from Gabbard — Harris returned to criticize Biden’s plan.

“I’m going to go back to Vice President Biden,” she said when given the opportunity to respond to Gabbard, “because your plan does not cover everyone in America by your staff’s and your own definition. … As many as 10 million people will not have access to health care, and in 2019 in America, for a Democrat to be running for president with a plan that does not cover everyone, I think, is without excuse.”

At one point, Booker interjected with a plea for unity.

“The person that’s enjoying this debate most right now is Donald Trump,” Booker said. “We pit Democrats against each other while he is working right now to take away Americans’ health care. There is a court case working through the system that will gut the Affordable Care Act. … I was raised by two civil rights parents that told me to always keep your eye on the prize and that is in the United States of America. Every Democrat should stand with the belief that everyone should have access to health care — that it’s a human right. How we get there, it has to be to end this broken system.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.