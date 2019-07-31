16-year-old Virginia student killed in New York crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Patrick Henry High School student was killed early Saturday morning in a car crash in western New York, according to CBS 6.

Ambra Eddleton, 16, a rising junior at Patrick Henry, was one of four teens killed when the vehicle struck a tree in Allegany County.

Police said the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off the road and struck the tree after running a stop sign. The vehicle came to rest in an embankment.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic loss of Ambra Eddleton and three other teens who were involved in a deadly crash in New York over the weekend,” said Dr. Michael Gill, Superintendent of Schools. “We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to each family for their devastating and unimaginable loss.”

Patrick Henry Principal Chris Martinez remembered Eddleton in a message calling her “a very caring and energetic soul” that will be sorely missed.

“Ambra will always be a part of the PH Family. For those of you who knew Ambra, we ask that you remember and celebrate her commitment to her fellow Patriots as well as her dedication to cheering, gymnastics, and many other after-school activities at PH,” wrote Martinez. “For those of you who did not know Ambra, we ask that you respect our sadness and support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this heartache.”

The three other victims have been identified as Rebecca Earner, 16, who was the driver of the vehicle, and passengers Justin Carpenter, 14 and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14, all of Dansville, NY. Another passenger, identified as Kelsi Bird, 16, of Dansville, survived the crash. She was the only one of the five teens wearing a seat belt, according to police.

“We remain hopeful that the survivor of this crash will make a full and swift recovery. As always, our focus will be on the well-being of our entire school community, and we will provide every support possible to our students, faculty, and staff who may need assistance,” said Gill.

Students who need support will have school counselors available to provide assistance. To contact the school counseling office, call 804-365-8020.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Eddleton’s family with funeral expenses.