Williamsburg Police search for suspected bike thieves

Posted 4:20 pm, July 30, 2019

The Williamsburg police department is asking for the public’s help.

They are trying to track down the guys they think are responsible for stealing a bicycle.

Officers posted surveillance images to their Facebook page. They say the group stole a bicycle from the back of a vehicle. It was parked at the Red Roof Inn on Capital Landing Road July 27.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

 

