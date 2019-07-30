Williamsburg Police search for suspected bike thieves

The Williamsburg police department is asking for the public’s help.

They are trying to track down the guys they think are responsible for stealing a bicycle.

Officers posted surveillance images to their Facebook page. They say the group stole a bicycle from the back of a vehicle. It was parked at the Red Roof Inn on Capital Landing Road July 27.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331 or call the Peninsula Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.