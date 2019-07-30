× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Several days with rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny today, rain on the way… Today will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few extra clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs will return to the low 90s with afternoon heat index values in the low to mid 90s.

Highs will return to near 90 tomorrow but humidity will increase. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building through midday. Scattered showers and storms will develop tomorrow afternoon to evening.

A cold front will move in and stall out for the end of the week. We will see more clouds and several chances for showers and storms from Thursday, through the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the end of the week, but humidity will increase.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 30th

2000 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to move WNW with no significant development, producing locally heavy rainfall over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and portions of the southeastern Bahamas during the next few days. Over the weekend, conditions could become marginally conducive for development when the disturbance moves near Florida and the central and northwestern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

We are watching a tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure system over the far eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Upper-level winds are expected to be unfavorable for any significant development of this disturbance during the next few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.