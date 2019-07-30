Click to watch: President Trump speaks in Jamestown

‘Skins scoop: Jonathan Allen is tired of losing

July 30, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - In four years at the University of Alabama, Jonathan Allen lost six games. Total.

In two seasons with the Redskins, the team's 2017 first round draft pick has seen the 'Skins struggle to a 7-and-9 record each year.

"I’m trying to win games," Allen said Tuesday at Redskins training camp. "However, I can do that… I’m tired of losing. I hate losing more than I like winning. So, I’m just trying to help this team and if they put me as captain, then great. I’m just trying to do everything I can to help this organization win."

This is not the first passionate plea from the standout defensive lineman. Following a 43-19 blowout loss on Monday Night Football last season vs. the New Orleans Saints, Allen gave an emotional, profanity-laced assessment of the blowout.

"I just feel like we have a bunch of guys who just want to win," Allen explained Tuesday. "I was a Redskins fan before I was a Redskins player. We're just trying to win. Honestly, if it's not about that, there's really no point. I'm not talking about it. We're all just trying to win. We're desperate to win and honestly, if we don't win, it doesn't really matter about stats."

