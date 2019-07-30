Redskins Training Camp: Day 6

RICHMOND, Va. – All rested up, the Redskins return to the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center after their first off day of training camp on Monday.

The quarterback competition continues when the team hits the field at 9:45 a.m. for practice and 4:40 p.m. for walkthrough.

“I think they’re all coming along,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “They’ve all made their share of mistakes, which every quarterback has done in the NFL. They’ve made their share of good plays, but the most important thing is for them to continue to learn and build upon what they’ve learned each day and focus in on the situations that we’re trying to preach upon.

“Big thing is also making sure they protect themselves in the protections. We’ve had a couple of protection assignment errors, but the quarterback can fix them and those are the big things I’m worried about. Then obviously getting used to the terminology and the structure of each play.”

