Portsmouth felon pleads guilty to firearm and counterfeit charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A felon has admitted more wrongdoing. Amaud “Moe Gunz” Brown pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm and knowingly using counterfeit money.

Court documents say the 24-year-old is a convicted felon and self-admitted member of the Gangster Disciples.

The group obtained at least seven firearms illegally. Interestingly, documents also say Brown called one of the licensed gun stores to ask about buying more guns – all while police officers at the gun store investigating.

A search warrant revealed two loaded handguns, shotgun parts, dozens of rounds of ammunition, marijuana, cut and uncut counterfeit money printed on resume paper, and materials used to create counterfeit money.

Investigators say Brown used fake $100 bills to rip off at least four victims, including a Navy serviceman. Brown is accused of exchanging electronics for the fake cash.

Brown’s sentencing is set for October 18. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.