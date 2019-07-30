Police investigating after armed robbery at Edenton convenience store

Photo Gallery
EDENTON, N.C. – Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on Tuesday.
Around 1:45 a.m., a black male suspect committed armed robbery at a Speedway store.
The suspect is seen wearing a camouflage mask that is covering their entire face and a black sweater.
Anyone with information should contact the Edenton Police Department at (252)-482-4444 or by using the Anonymous Crime Tips at this link.
There is no further information at this time.
