VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can help fight childhood cancer by supporting the Kickin’ Kids Cancer event at Pembroke Mall.

The 5k walk will be held September 21 beginning at 9 a.m.

Pembroke Mall said the day will unite the community behind the American Cancer Society’s efforts to save lives from cancer.

Guests can also expect Vendors and crafters, a dunk tank, a 50/50 drawing, a bounce house and other fun activities.

Click here for more information and to register.