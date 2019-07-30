Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a missing man.

20-year-old Jacob Roger Henderson, was last seen in the 100 block of Pine Lake Drive at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

Henderson is mildly autistic, but high functioning, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is described as a white male who is approximately 6’ tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes, short brown hair and short unshaven facial hair.

Henderson was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, blue shorts and is possibly barefoot.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Henderson, please contact Central Communications at (252)331-1500 or Captain McKecuen at (252)339-1922.