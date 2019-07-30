New Virginia Beach gym rocking it out for the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The RockBox Gym in Virginia Beach is not your ordinary gym.

You kick, you punch and.... you dance! Along with many other types of exercises, making the workout fresh and fun.

But, what is not as apparent on the mat is the commitment the owners, Nick Seretis and Jennifer Halloran, have for giving back to the community.

"I got to talk to people who had a life-changing metamorphosis as far as their fitness, and I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself.”

Both Nick and Jennifer grew up in Hampton Roads, and they feel that growing a successful business goes hand in hand with growing a healthy community.

When they decided to open RockBox, one of their first decisions was to find a way to reach out and provide help to those who need it.

So, they decided to donate money from their grand opening to Samaritan House, a charity for victims of domestic abuse.

“If you’re facing violence in your home or in a relationship, you have a resource to turn to. That’s what these types of openings do for us."

We asked the owners to meet us to talk about the gym, but our real intention was to honor them for lending time money muscle and awareness to a great cause. We presented them with a News 3 People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

Everyone in the gym started clapping!

Nick knew immediately what he was going to do with the gift card: Donate it to the Samaritan House.

Bobby Hall from Samaritan House was overjoyed to hear that Nick and Jennifer were not only donating all of the opening day proceeds to them, but an additional $300 as well.

“It's telling the community that we are all one. We’re all a community, and no one is standing alone here in Hampton Roads," Hall said.

Like we said before, the RockBox Gym is more than just a gym.

“It's not just a gym - it’s a community.”

The RockBox Gym is located at 401 N. Great Neck Road, Suite 121. Click here to learn more about the gym.

