× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Stormy end to the week, cooler temps ahead

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

One more quiet evening, rain on the way…

Tonight skies will be mainly clear with lows in the low 70s and light winds.

Highs will return to near 90 on Wednesday but it’ll feel hotter as our humidity will increase. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building through midday. Along with the clouds, scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon to evening. Some storms could be sever with locally damaging wind gusts the biggest threat.

It’ll be an unsettled end to the week. The cold front responsible for Wednesday’s storms will stall out for the end of the week. We will see more clouds and several chances for showers and storms from Thursday, through the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 80s for the end of the week, but humidity will increase.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: S 5-10

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers/storms, Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 30th

2000 F0 Tornado: Accomack Co

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This system is forecast to move west-northwestward to northwestward during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the northern Caribbean and the Bahamas. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development late this week when the disturbance moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to produce a broad area of shower activity. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph. Upper-level winds could become more conducive for development by the weekend while the wave continues westward across the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.