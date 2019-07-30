× First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry, then increasing rain chances after sunset

A warm night in store with lows in the low 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.

Another hot and humid day on tap Wednesday. Temperatures will once again soar to the low 90s. Dewpoints will rise to the upper 60s and low 70s which will make temperatures feel closer to the upper 90s. A cold front will slowly approach from the northwest and will stick around through the weekend. Most of the day should remain dry with shower and storm chances mainly after sunset. If you have to mow your lawn or do anything outdoors, I would do it Wednesday. It will be another warm night with lows in the low 70s.

Unsettled weather to start the month of August. August is actually are wettest month of the year with 5.52″ of rain normal for the entire month. There will be a 30 percent chance for showers and storms on Thursday. It will be warm and humid once again with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Better chances for storms to end the work week. It will be a bit milder with highs in the low and mid 80s.

The stormy weather will carry into the weekend. It won’t be a complete washout, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy if you are going to be out and about.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. This system is forecast to move west-northwestward to northwestward during the next several days, producing locally heavy rainfall over portions of the northern Caribbean and the Bahamas. Conditions could become marginally conducive for development late this week when the disturbance moves near Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic, a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to produce a broad area of shower activity. No significant development of this system is expected for the next few days while it moves westward at 15 mph. Upper-level winds could become more conducive for development by the weekend while the wave continues westward across the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…40 percent.

Meteorologist April Loveland

