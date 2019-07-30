Expect road closures, traffic delays Tuesday due to Jamestown Commemoration

JAMESTOWN, Va. – Traffic is expected to be heavier than usual Tuesday morning due to commemoration events taking place in Jamestown.

VDOT says to expect delays on I-64 as early as 6 a.m.

There are also a number of roads in the area that will be closed.

The Colonial Parkway will be closed to the public from Highway 199 West to Jamestown Island from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jamestown Road (Highway 31) will be closed from 4-H Club Road West to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Greensprings Road will be closed between Jamestown Road and 4-H Club Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

State Route 359 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Bicycle and pedestrian access are not allowed during these closures. This includes the portions of the Virginia Capital Trail in the area.

The Jamestown Island Loop Road will be closed to all traffic all day on July 30.

Williamsburg Area Transit Authority buses may be impacted, for more information, visit gowata.org.

Check here for traffic updates.