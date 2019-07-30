Expect road closures, traffic delays Tuesday due to Jamestown Commemoration

JAMESTOWN, Va. – Traffic is expected to be heavier than usual Tuesday morning due to commemoration events taking place in Jamestown.
VDOT says to expect delays on I-64 as early as 6 a.m.
There are also a number of roads in the area that will be closed.
- The Colonial Parkway will be closed to the public from Highway 199 West to Jamestown Island from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jamestown Road (Highway 31) will be closed from 4-H Club Road West to the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Greensprings Road will be closed between Jamestown Road and 4-H Club Road between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- State Route 359 will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Bicycle and pedestrian access are not allowed during these closures. This includes the portions of the Virginia Capital Trail in the area.
- The Jamestown Island Loop Road will be closed to all traffic all day on July 30.
- Williamsburg Area Transit Authority buses may be impacted, for more information, visit gowata.org.
