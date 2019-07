Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since 1997, the United Healthcare Children's Foundation (UHCCF) has distributed grants to help families pay for things like therapies, surgeries, hearing aids and more.

UHCCF President Matt Peterson joins us to talk more about the organization and introduces Sandy Bourgois, whose daughter received the 20,000th grant that is helping her to walk.

For more information visit uhccf.org.