Virginia ranks #4 for do not call complaints made in the nation, research says

According to research conduced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Virginia ranks #4 for do not call complaints in the nation.
Between October 2016 and June 2019, Virginia had 547,613 complaints reported. The FTC’s interactive map is continued effort to help make the Do Not Call (DNC) data it collects more transparent and easier for consumers to use.
The majority of those complaints in Virginia were said to be about reducing debt followed by dropped or no message calls, and then medical & prescription calls.
Below is a list of complaints by topic and the amount of reported calls made:
- Reducing debt – 64,094
- Dropped or no message – 59,947
- Medical and prescription – 40,087
- Imposters – 29,531
- Vacation and timeshares – 23,894
- Warranty and protection plans – 19,012
- Computer and tech support – 10,067
- Home improvement and cleaning – 6,461
- Lotteries, prizes, and sweepstakes – 5,585
- Money making opportunity – 3,438
- Home security and alarms – 2,999
- Energy, solar, and utilities – 1,209
The page allows consumers to search the data interactively, for example, by clicking on a specific state or county. The information will be updated quarterly. In the past, similar DNC and robocall complaint data was only available to the public annually in the FTC’s Do Not Call Data Book.
Explore the FTC’s Do Not Call data, fraud data, and identity theft data by clicking here.