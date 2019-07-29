Virginia ranks #4 for do not call complaints made in the nation, research says

According to research conduced by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Virginia ranks #4 for do not call complaints in the nation.

Between October 2016 and June 2019, Virginia had 547,613 complaints reported. The FTC’s interactive map is continued effort to help make the Do Not Call (DNC) data it collects more transparent and easier for consumers to use.

The majority of those complaints in Virginia were said to be about reducing debt followed by dropped or no message calls, and then medical & prescription calls.

Below is a list of complaints by topic and the amount of reported calls made:

Reducing debt – 64,094

Dropped or no message – 59,947

Medical and prescription – 40,087

Imposters – 29,531

Vacation and timeshares – 23,894

Warranty and protection plans – 19,012

Computer and tech support – 10,067

Home improvement and cleaning – 6,461

Lotteries, prizes, and sweepstakes – 5,585

Money making opportunity – 3,438

Home security and alarms – 2,999

Energy, solar, and utilities – 1,209

The page allows consumers to search the data interactively, for example, by clicking on a specific state or county. The information will be updated quarterly. In the past, similar DNC and robocall complaint data was only available to the public annually in the FTC’s Do Not Call Data Book.

Explore the FTC’s Do Not Call data, fraud data, and identity theft data by clicking here.