× Veterans Job Fair to be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, Va. – DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Hampton Veterans Job Fair.

The fair will be held on Thursday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hampton Roads Convention Center loctaed at 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton.

This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists features employers ready to hire.

In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers.

The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average. This is the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S.

For more information about the event, click here.