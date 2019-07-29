Statement issued after student brings weapon to Virginia Beach school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Summer School Principal Debbie Price at Plaza Middle School sent a statement to parents after confirming that a student brought a weapon on school property earlier that morning.

The principal reassured parents through the statement that all students are safe and no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police have been informed and a suspect is now in custody, the statement said.

The statement currently being sent to parents is as written:

Good afternoon, parents

This is summer school Principal Debbie Price calling you with an important message about school safety. I need to make you aware that earlier this morning one of our students brought a weapon on school property. Please be assured that all students are safe and no injuries were reported. Police were notified immediately and currently have a suspect in custody.

As always, I ask you talk with your child about the role they play in school safety. If they hear something concerning they should report it immediately to police or an adult. This will allow the school and police to respond more efficiently to safety concerns. Student safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs, and it is a responsibility that the entire Plaza Middle School staff takes very seriously. We appreciate your support. Thank you.