Redskins Training Camp: Day 5

Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – Ready…set…BREAK!

Monday is the Redskins’ first break of 2019 training camp. Following four days of practice, featuring eight workouts (two in pads), the team will take Monday off.

“It’s been a great four days,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday. “We’ve got the bulk of our installs in – both offensively and defensively and special teams, so having the day off is good. Then we’ll come back on Tuesday and have a nice review of some of the things we’ve hit on and then be able to add some more on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. I think it’s been a pretty successful start so far as far as implement what we want to implement and getting a look at some guys.”

Tuesday, when the team returns to the field at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, it will hold a 9:45 a.m. practice and a 4:40 p.m. walkthrough.

