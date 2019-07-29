Pro golfer Ernie Els golfs for charity in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH – Pro golfer Ernie Els hosts his Third Annual Els for Autism Pro-Am Invitational at the Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach.

The charity golf tournament benefits the Els for Autism Foundation, SEAL Kids, Families of Autistic Children in Tidewater (FACT) and the Virginia Autism Foundation.

The foundation hits close to home for Els, whose son Ben is impacted by autism.

Els and his wife Liezl founded the Els for Autism Foundation in 2009. They created The Els Center of Excellence in Florida, which provides research, global outreach, recreation services, therapy services and adult services for individuals on the autism spectrum.

In addition to raising money for Els’ foundation, funds from the Pro-Am Invitational also benefit local autism organizations in Hampton Roads.