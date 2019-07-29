Police looking for missing 81-year-old Virginia Beach man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for 81-year-old James “Rufus” Thompson.

According to officials, he was last known to be at home at 2:00 am on July 29th, in the 1500 block of Newport Circle.

Police said family made them aware that Thompson was missing around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

He was last seen wearing yellow hospital socks, green and brown shoes, black pants and a black short sleeve shirt (he may also possibly be wearing a jacket). Mr. Thompson was wearing a hospital band on his wrist. He is 5’7, 162 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen this person, please call any Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4101 so he can be reunited with his family.

