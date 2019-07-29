Perquimans Co. Sheriff’s Office makes 10 arrests after year old drug investigation

PERQUIMANS Co., Va. – The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of ten individuals on Friday, from a year long undercover drug operation.

The investigation resulted in multiple drug charges throughout the county with more to come, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rebecca Gray, 54, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sell and Deliver Schedule II, one count of Sell and Deliver Marijuana, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and one count of Possession of Marijuana Paraphenalia.

Cameo Winslow, 51, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.

James Parker, 70, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Schedule II.

Regina Hardee, 33, was arrested and charged with Delivery of Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.

Kevin Guy, 28, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.

James Jackson, 39, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Schedule.

Aaron Perkins, 25, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Schedule I and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.

James Thomas Kee, 39, was arrested and charged with Sell and Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphenalia.

Brandon Skinner, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sell and Deliver Schedule II, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphenalia, one count of

Possession with the intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine. Laquashe Warren, 26, was arrested and charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Possession with the intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, Possession with the intent to Manufactor, Sell and Deliver Heroin, and Possession with the intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine.

The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Hertford Police Department, and Albemarle District Jail.