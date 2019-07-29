Participate in Operation Backpack Blitz and help local students in need

News 3 and Southern Bank have partnered up to collect school supplies for Operation Backpack Blitz!

You can drop off new backpacks and school supplies at any area Southern Bank location from until August 9.

A great weekend to participate and buy the supplies is August 2 – 4 because it is Virginia’s tax free weekend!

ForKids will distribute the backpacks to local students who are in need of the help.

ForKids is a non-profit agency founded in 1988 with a mission to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children.