Mexican man convicted in Virginia Beach to illegally reentering the United States

Posted 4:34 pm, July 29, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – A Mexican national pleaded guilty today to illegally reentering the United States after he had been deported.

Court documents say that Marcos Ordonez-Ortiz, 28, was found illegally in the United States two months ago when he was arrested and convicted in Virginia Beach for public swearing or intoxication.

Ordonez-Ortiz had been deported at taxpayer expense eight months earlier, after sustaining a Virginia Beach DUI conviction and after overstaying authorization for voluntary departure. He then returned to Hampton Roads sometime in that eight-month period.

Ordonez-Ortiz pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a previously deported alien, and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison when sentenced on November 18.

There is no further information at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.