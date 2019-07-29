Mexican man convicted in Virginia Beach to illegally reentering the United States

NORFOLK, Va. – A Mexican national pleaded guilty today to illegally reentering the United States after he had been deported.

Court documents say that Marcos Ordonez-Ortiz, 28, was found illegally in the United States two months ago when he was arrested and convicted in Virginia Beach for public swearing or intoxication.

Ordonez-Ortiz had been deported at taxpayer expense eight months earlier, after sustaining a Virginia Beach DUI conviction and after overstaying authorization for voluntary departure. He then returned to Hampton Roads sometime in that eight-month period.

Ordonez-Ortiz pleaded guilty to illegal reentry of a previously deported alien, and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison when sentenced on November 18.

There is no further information at this time.