Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast: Heat building, then a soggy end to the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Expect a quiet night with mainly clear skies and lows near 70.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and a stray shower is possible, yet most areas will stay dry. Highs will return to the low 90’s, a few degrees above normal, with toasty heat index values in the mid 90’s.

Wednesday will be the hottest and most humid day of the week with highs in the low 90’s and afternoon heat index values in the upper 90’s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible.

A cold front will move in and stall out for the end of the week. This will bring unsettled weather back to Virginia and North Carolina. We will see more clouds and several chances for showers and storms. Highs will drop to the mid 80’s for the end of the week.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tuesday: A Few Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tuesday Night: Mainly Clear. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 29th

2005 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

Tropical Update

We are watching an area of showers and thunderstorms from the eastern Caribbean Sea to just north of the Leeward Islands. This disturbance is expected to move WNW to NW across the north-central Caribbean Sea during the next few days, producing locally heavy rainfall and possibly some flooding across portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. Little development is likely during this time as upper-level winds are forecast to become less conducive. The system is forecast to move near or over the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas by the end of the week, where environmental conditions could be a little more conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

