First Warning Forecast: Tracking plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 90s

Mostly clear skies overnight, with lows near 70.

The warm temperatures will continue. Highs will approach the 90 degree Tuesday. The weather is looking sunny and dry though thanks to high pressure that will be over the area. Dewpoints will still be in the 60s, so it won’t be too unbearably humid.

Our hottest day of the week will be Wednesday as temperatures climb to the low 90s. It will feel hotter though with the humidity. A cold front will approach during the day, with increasing storm chances after sunset.

Better chances for showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Expect storms at times throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and mid 80s on Friday. It will be more humid though, so expect temperatures to feel like the 90s.

Storm chances will continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Shower activity associated with a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea remains disorganized. This system is expected to move west-northwestward with no significant development, producing locally heavy rainfall over Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and portions of the southeastern Bahamas during the next few days. Over the weekend, conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the disturbance moves near Florida and the central and northwestern Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

A tropical wave accompanied by a broad low pressure system is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized shower activity over the far eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles southeast of Cabo Verde. Upper-level winds are expected to be unfavorable for any significant development of this disturbance during the next few days. However, environmental conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for development over the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

