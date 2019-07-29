No injuries after Suffolk house fire

Photo Gallery
SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of Art Court Monday afternoon.
The call came in at 2:43 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 2:50 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.
Fire officials say while there was a minor extension into two homes, no one will be displaced.
The fire was marked under control at 3:11 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
36.721288 -76.634471