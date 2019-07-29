No injuries after Suffolk house fire

Posted 3:25 pm, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 03:45PM, July 29, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a house fire in the 1500 block of Art Court Monday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:43 p.m., and the first units arrived on scene at 2:50 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.

Fire officials say while there was a minor extension into two homes, no one will be displaced.

The fire was marked under control at 3:11 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

