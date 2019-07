Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is the perfect time for grilling, but it can be tough to come up with healthy options. Chef Matthew May shares two vegetarian dishes that are perfect for summertime grilling: a Grilled Tofu Bahn Mi with picked vegetables and cilantro and a Grilled Portabella with grilled onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.

To learn more about Chef's cooking classes visit Matthew May’s Teaching Kitchen at www.matthewmay.org.