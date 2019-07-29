× Chesapeake Public Schools to host job fairs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Human Resources Department of Chesapeake Public Schools will soon be holding two job fairs!

The job fairs will be held on August 1 and August 7 at the Virginia Employment Commission Office located at 4824 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth.

Those interested in bus driver, school nutrition, or custodial services positions are encouraged to attend between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Associates from human resources will be there to speak with potential candidates and provide information on how to apply for available openings.

For more information, call (757)-547-0001, 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or click here.