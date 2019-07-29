6-year-old dies after being pulled from Nags Head swimming pool

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – A 6-year-old boy from Pennsylvania died after being pulled from a swimming pool at a home in the 6900 block of South Virginia Dare Trail Sunday, the Town of Nags Head announced.

The Nag’s Head Police and Fire Departments responded to the home just before 5:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, family members were giving the child CPR after he was found unresponsive in the pool. Dare County EMS personnel then took the boy to the Outer Banks Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation.

