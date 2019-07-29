46 animals, including 24 cats, rescued from Pasquotank residence

PASQUOTANK Co., Va. – Nearly 50 animals were rescued from a home on July 18.

Pasquotank County Animal Control received a call in reference to a welfare check of animals at a home in the 200 block of Tadmore Lane.

Once Animal Control officers and a deputy arrived they noticed large amounts of cats and farm animals on the property.

After officials saw the condition the animals were living in, the owner agreed to turn the animals over to the SPCA and the Rightway Rescue.

The following is a list of the animals that were turned over:

Cats – 24

Dogs – 2

McCall bird – 1

Mini Horses – 3

Horses – 5

Pony – 1

Muscovy Ducks – 10

That makes 46 animals that were handed over officials.

This case is still under investigation by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and no charges have been filed as of currently.

There is no further information at this time.

