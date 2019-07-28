Virginia Beach golfer Marc Leishman matches career-high with seventh top-10 finish of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Momentum in Memphis for Marc.

Marc Leishman, the Virginia Beach resident, finished third-place in the PGA TOUR WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Following a fifth-place finish in The Memorial Tournament June 2nd, Leishman had not finished higher than 21st place in any tournament.

However, Marc followed his third-round 7-under 63 with a 3-under 67 in Sunday’s final round to claim his second third-place showing in the tournament (2014).

It’s his seventh top-10 finish of the season, matching his career best (2017). It’s the third time Leishman has finished in the top-3 this season, also matching the most of his career (2014).

The five-time PGA TOUR winner is projected to move up to 22nd in the Official World Golf Rankings with his third-place finish.