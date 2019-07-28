At least 5 shot at Gilroy Garlic Festival in California

GILROY, Ca. – A hospital spokeswoman says at least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, according to PIX11.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou says the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

The shooting happened at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

One witness was on his way out when felt a bullet pass by his head, he told NBC Bay Area. When he turned around, he saw everyone starting to run.

A Gilroy Police Department dispatcher confirmed to KTLA that the department was responding to an “active shooter.”

Video from the scene posted around 6 p.m. PT shows people at the festival running and screaming.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies were assisting Gilroy police officers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. More than a dozen ambulances were at the scene.

The festival was on its final day. The Gilroy Garlic Festival started in 1979.

The NYPD’s Counterterrorism Bureau is monitoring the reports of the active shooter.

We are closely monitoring reports of an active shooter incident at a festival in Gilroy, California. pic.twitter.com/Go9c6cls10 — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) July 29, 2019

