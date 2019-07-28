× Person found unresponsive in vehicle in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police are investigating after a person was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the city Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of North Battlefield Boulevard around 9 a.m. for an unresponsive person in a vehicle. Upon their arrival, Chesapeake Police and Fire Department found an individual dead in the vehicle.

Police say there are no signs of criminal action causing death at this time.

The scene is currently under investigation. No further information is available at this time.