Naro Video Library to close after 30 years in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A staple of the Ghent section of Norfolk, Naro Video, announced that they will be closing at the end of this month.

Naro Video, located at 1511 Colley Avenue, was established by its original owners in 1989. It was sold to Tim Cooper and Linda McGreevey in 1994, who maintained it until the non-profit was established in 2016.

The closing announcement on Sunday, stated that the Library’s last day to rent will be August 18, and the last day open to the public will be August 25, with a farewell celebration.

The Library will also have Naro Video merchandise and DVD/Blu-Rays for sale at the event to cover the remaining expenses.

The non-profit library holds over 42,000 unique titles and fulfilled a goal of promoting physical media preservation and enthusiasm for film history.

In the heart of Ghent, the non-profit has the largest independent collection of rental films on the East Coast!

However, Naro Video stands for so much more than film appreciation.

The Norfolk staple accomplished various other things in the community, such as securing a non-profit status for the Library, provided programming and outreach to The Muse Writers Center and Blair Middle School, established a group of community volunteers that help coordinate events and fundraisers and so much more.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the store through email at NaroExpandedVideo@gmail.com.