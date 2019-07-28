Hampton Veterans Job Fair offers opportunity to veterans, military spouses

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Veterans Job Fair, a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses, will be held Thursday, August 1 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

Representatives from Lockheed Martin Corporation, Allstate, Smithfield Foods, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and 29 more companies will be on hand to discuss hiring opportunities.

According to DAV RecruitMilitary, which is hosting the event, efforts are being focused on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed or underemployed. The company is working to help address the unemployment rate through its veteran and military spouse job fairs.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on the event and the companies featured, click here.