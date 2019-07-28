Hair Cuttery to support children with Share-A-Haircut Program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hair Cuttery will be donating back-to-school haircuts to children who need it the most this summer.

From August 1-15, for every child up to age 18 who purchases a haircut at one of Hair Cuttery’s nearly 900 salons, one free haircut certificate will be donated to an underprivileged child in the community.

The goal is for these children to associate feeling good about themselves with getting ready to head back to school.

“A fresh haircut to celebrate a milestone is something that can easily be taken for granted,” said Dennis Ratner, Founder and CEO of Hair Cuttery. “Through our Share-A-Haircut program, we strive to provide every child with this simple but impactful service that will help send them back to school with confidence and enthusiasm to kick-off the year.”

Within the first two weeks of August, Hair Cuttery is aiming to donate tens of thousands of free haircut certificates ahead of the new school year. Certificates will be distributed with the help of more than 200 local government and non-profit organizations in communities across the country.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Share-A-Haircut program which has donated more than 2.4 million free haircut certificates valued at nearly $36 million.