First Warning Forecast: Dry and hot, storm chances increase midweek

Mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to near 70.

The warm temperatures will continue into the work week. Highs will approach the 90 degree mark both Monday and Tuesday. The weather is looking sunny and dry though thanks to high pressure that will be over the area. Dewpoints will still be in the 60s, so it won’t be too unbearably humid.

Our hottest day of the week will be Wednesday as temperatures climb to the low 90s. It will feel hotter though with the humidity. A cold front will approach during the day, with increasing storm chances after sunset.

Better chances for showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Expect storms at times throughout the day with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday and mid 80s on Friday. It will be more humid though, so expect temperatures to feel like the 90s.

Storm chances will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward during the next few days, producing locally heavy rainfall and possibly some flooding across portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Little development of the disturbance, however, is likely during this time as upper-level winds are becoming less conducive. The system is forecast to move near or over the Straits of Florida or the Bahamas by the end of the week where environmental conditions could be a little more conducive for development.

* Formation chance through 2 days: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

