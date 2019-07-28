Chesapeake Police investigating homicide, person in custody

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department has one person in custody after a person was found dead in the 3400 block of West Landing Drive.

According to police, at approximately 8:53 a.m. Sunday, police and medics responded to West Landing Drive in regards to a death investigation. When officers arrived, the victim was pronounced dead by medics.

The scene remains under investigation, and there is no further information available.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

