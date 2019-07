VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a crash injured two people on Sunday.

The accident involved a police vehicle and was reported to be at Edinburgh Drive and Little Neck Road.

Two people have been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Edinburgh Drive will be closed between Little Neck and Prince of Whales for around one hour, officials say.

There is no further information at this time.

