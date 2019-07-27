The Locker Room Show | July 26

Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. - In this edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Wink and Megan report LIVE from Washington Redskins training camp in Richmond.

As the 'Skins hold a three-way quarterback competition, what does each QB (Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy) bring to the huddle? Plus, are the 'Skins going to stink? One of the team's most-popular players weighs-in on expectations. Also, why the Redskins might want to stay away from electric scooters after their injury-prone 2018 seasons.

